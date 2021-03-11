One dead following Gibsonton stabbing, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Gibsonton early Thursday morning.

They said it occurred at a home in the 8500 block of Honeywell Road around 1:42 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one man with a stab wound. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later passed away.

Deputies said it doesn’t appear to be a domestic situation. No information was provided on a potential suspect or suspect description.

The victim has not been identified.

