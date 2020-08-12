Hillsborough undercover detectives arrest 16 men trying to solicit sex online from minors, they say

Several men thought they were soliciting sex from minors on social media, but it turned out to be undercover detectives, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 16 men during "Operation Small Talk."

Among those arrested include a registered sex offender, an Army Reserve member, and a former sergeant with a local law enforcement agency. Another suspect was charged with more than 50 counts of child porn possession.

"The repulsive behavior and messages from these 16 suspects arrested were across the board," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "In some cases, when they showed up to meet these fake teens, they even brought products with them in anticipation of sex. As a parent myself, this type of activity crushes me to my core. No child should suffer at the hands of an adult trying to turn their corrupt fantasies into a reality."

Additional information is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

