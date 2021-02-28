Hillsborough vaccination, testing sites swap locations, doubling daily shot distribution 

article

To ease frustration and long lines at the state-run vaccination site in Hillsborough County, the site is moving locations from the parking lot of the University Mall to a lot outside of Raymond James Stadium.

Crews worked all day Sunday to relocate the site from the mall to its new location at Raymond James Stadium. The site is set to open Monday. It will be located in Lot 14 across from Raymond James Stadium off of Himes Avenue.

The state said that the added space will allow for over double the amount of vaccines to be distributed than what was distributed at the University Mall site. The University Mall site was previously only able to distribute roughly 1,500 vaccines daily. At the new Raymond James location, officials say the goal is to vaccinate 3,200 people per day.

After the vaccination site is moved to Raymond James, the COVID-19 testing site that was previously located at the stadium will also be moved. That testing site will be up and running Tuesday at the University Mall.

Officials stated that any pre-standing vaccination appointments will still be honored at the new location.

