Hillsborough woman arrested in baby's death after admitting to shaking child, deputies say

A Wimauma woman was arrested after admitting to shaking an infant just days before the baby died from their injuries.

On April 17, All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unresponsive pediatric patient. According to the agency, the baby died on April 21.

Hillsborough County detectives said they interviewed 26-year-old Haley Barclay, who admitted to shaking the baby on April 12 and April 13.

In a news release, the agency didn't specify Barclay's relationship with the child or the infant's exact age. She was arrested on April 17. By April 24, a medical examiner confirmed the child's death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies said child protection investigators are involved in "sheltering Barclay's additional children."

"This woman was responsible for caring for this defenseless child. Instead, she is responsible for this innocent child's death," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I must commend our detectives for their tireless work in this investigation. This loss is a heartbreaking reminder of our responsibility to protect our communities most vulnerable from harm."