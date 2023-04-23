U.S. Army veteran Mark Lalli has found a new purpose through the Wounded Warrior Project

Saying thank you. That was Mark Lalli's struggle for years after surviving a military helicopter crash in 2007.

He knew that the pilot focused the crash landing on his own side, giving his life for the chance of saving others on board.

"How do I say thank you to someone who gave their life for me? How do I say thank you to someone who gave me a chance to live?" said Lalli. "I've got to live. I've got to move forward."

He joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and had been deployed in Iraq. He worked as a Black Hawk Helicopter crew chief, so he knew what the pilots were doing when the flight he was on experienced an "unrecoverable malfunction."

Six of the 11 service members on board died, including the pilot, but Lalli and four others survived.

He received serious injuries from a traumatic brain injury to multiple broken bones and paralysis, but he had the incentive to live due to the brothers who didn't.

Mark Lalli with one of his children

Throughout his rehabilitation, he focused on that gift of life and those who didn't survive. After rehab, he was gifted a handcycle to work on his strength and conditioning.

"It sat in my garage for the longest time," he admitted, but following the pandemic, he realized that something had to change.

"I took my bike for a ride, and things haven't been the same since," he shared, "That's what's kept me going physically, emotionally, spiritually... That's been the best healing."

He enrolled in the Wounded Warrior Project to participate in the Soldier Ride. Lalli learned that riding for fun is one thing, but the Soldier Ride is something else.

"The physical aspect of the hand cycle is using your entire upper body... the mental aspect, the hills were a lot," he recalled, "The best thing about it is getting to the ride with other guys participating."

In that brotherhood, he found a renewal of purpose and a way to honor those who gave their lives so that he would live, and he was not the only one.

"To have that many warriors out there on the road.... it was very powerful... strength in numbers," he exclaimed.

This renewed purpose and awakening of a passion for supporting fellow military veterans have made all the difference in Lalli's life and his family's.

To learn more about Mark Lalli, click here.

To learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project, click here.

