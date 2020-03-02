Hillsborough woman diagnosed with novel coronavirus arrived from Italy at Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport officials confirmed Monday the Hillsborough County woman who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus COVID-19 flew through Tampa International Airport.

State surgeon general Dr. Scott Rivkees said Sunday, the woman, who is in her 20s, had recently traveled to northern Italy, where there is currently an outbreak of COVID-19. He said the patient was in isolation at home.

TPA spokesperson Emily Nipps told FOX 13 News the airport has "stepped up" its cleaning and sanitation efforts, "particularly around high-touch areas." Nipps said extra hand sanitizer and signage were being placed throughout the facilities.

Airport officials were not able to say when the woman's flight returned from Italy.

"We urge people to take CDC-recommended precautions to avoid contracting illnesses and spreading germs. We are in constant contact with the CDC and local health officials but at this time have not changed any of our screening procedures," Nipps said.