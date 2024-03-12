Hillsborough woman makes open plea for beating husky with rubber mallet

A disturbing case of animal abuse took center stage in a Hillsborough County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Elizabeth Jaimes pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated animal cruelty with a weapon and six counts of aggravated animal cruelty. She agreed to an open plea, which means the court will decide her sentence, but the evidence against her was caught on video.

Prosecutor Karri Ann Becker explained it to the court.

"The defendant repeatedly struck Maya with a mallet approximately 38 times and kicked and slammed Maya and struck her furiously 26 times," explained Becker.

Prosecutors said Jaimes moved in with her boyfriend and his mother at a home on Halifax Drive in Tampa back in August 2022. The mother has an eight-year-old husky named Maya, who was perfectly healthy.

But suddenly, Maya began showing signs of abuse.

The family veterinarian treated the dog who had punctures to her head and other injuries. Later, the family installed a hidden camera and caught Jaimes in the act, beating Maya with a rubber mallet.

Maya continues to visit the vet today for ongoing treatment, but she survived and is living a happy life with her owner.

Prosecutors said Jaimes' cruel actions now have her facing close to six years in prison – maybe even longer. That decision will be up to Tampa Judge Mark Kiser.

"Alright, I’ll accept your plea, and I will set this for a sentencing," said Kiser.

Jaimes' sentencing hearing has been set for May 10.

