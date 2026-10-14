Historic Lewis VanDercar 'Wesley Chapel Warlock’ home opens for October night tours

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The Brief A historic Wesley Chapel property featuring dozens of hand-built sculptures is opening for nighttime statuary tours. The late artist Lewis VanDercar, known as the "Dali of Miami," originally built the whimsical compound in 1973. Family members are welcoming the community back to share the art, natural wildlife and peaceful atmosphere.



A unique art sanctuary in Pasco County is opening its doors to the public this month for nighttime guided tours through its collection of fantastical hand-crafted statues.

Lewis VanDercar sculpture property history

The backstory:

Lewis VanDercar was a Florida sculptor and surrealist painter known for his whimsy and larger-than-life persona. Born in Flint, Michigan, in 1913, he worked as a Popeye animator in Miami before serving as a merchant seaman in World War II.

A historic photograph displays late Florida sculptor and surrealist artist Lewis VanDercar, known as the "Warlock of Wesley Chapel."

By the early 1960s, VanDercar turned his Miami home into a sculpture garden overflowing with cement gargoyles and mythical creatures. He famously crafted "Annie" the fire-breathing dragon at Dragon Point on Merritt Island in 1971 before buying land in Wesley Chapel.

Wesley Chapel Warlock House tours

What we know:

In 1973, VanDercar moved to an eight-acre property in the Quail Hollow area of Wesley Chapel, where he built a dome home surrounded by dozens of hand-built statues of dragons, wizards, gargoyles and Buddha.

A detailed concrete face sculpture overlooks the winding garden paths at the Warlock House property in Wesley Chapel.

Known as "The Warlock House," the property served as a creative haven and host location for family Halloween parties until his death in 1988.

Now, three generations of his family — including his daughter Muggins VanDercar, grandson Bobby VanDercar, and grand-daughter-in-law Christine VanDercar — are opening the grounds to the public.

The family is hosting Warlock House Statuary Night Tours at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through October, charging $10 per person with online reservations or cash at the door.

What we don't know:

Family members have not yet announced specific dates for upcoming wedding bookings or skill-sharing workshops, though they plan to expand into fire-building, gardening and retreat offerings soon.

A whimsical concrete dragon sculpture stands open-mouthed among the tropical plants and wildlife at the Wesley Chapel property.

Community art sanctuary goals

What they're saying:

Family members emphasize that despite the name, the property is not a haunted house and has no jump scares or actors. Instead, visitors are invited to experience 26 peacocks, dogs, cats and illuminated art in a relaxed atmosphere.

A stone bust carved with facial details rests amid greenery in the sculpture garden created by Lewis VanDercar.

"Magic is everywhere. Life is what you make of it," Christine VanDercar said. "It was all created in a place of art and love, community, bringing people together of all faiths, of all beliefs, of all everything... It’s really just to kind of rekindle community and let people really know that it’s chill to come out and hang out."

Click here to learn more about how to take a statuary tour at the home.