The Brief A 59-year-old New Port Richey bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle on Seven Springs Boulevard Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver left the scene, and FHP believes the vehicle was a 2008-14 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Investigators say the truck may have front-right damage and be missing its passenger-side mirror.



A 59-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck that left the scene Saturday night near New Port Richey, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pasco County hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Seven Springs Boulevard, south of San Jose Loop.

According to FHP, the bicyclist, a New Port Richey man, was traveling northbound on Seven Springs Boulevard when a vehicle approaching from behind hit him.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, troopers said.

The driver did not stop after the crash and left the scene, FHP said.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved was a 2008-14 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The truck's color is unknown, but it is believed to be missing its passenger-side mirror and have damage to its front-right side.

Suspect truck description and tip lines

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Bicyclist identity and driver whereabouts

What we don't know:

Troopers have not publicly released the identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash.

Investigators also have not identified the driver or determined the color of the pickup truck believed to be involved.