Historic Manhattan Casino to get $5M makeover in South St. Pete

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg is preparing to breathe new life into a historic landmark. The Manhattan Casino, once a vibrant epicenter of Black culture and music, is set to undergo a $5 million renovation. It will transform it into a modern community event and entertainment space.



In its heyday, the historic Manhattan Casino in St. Pete hosted legendary performers like Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles, and James Brown — serving as a cultural beacon during the Jim Crow era.

But after several failed revival attempts and sitting vacant since 2022, the once-bustling location had faded from the spotlight. For some in the South St. Pete community, the Manhattan Casino, holds deep personal ties.

"My grandparents met here at a Little Richard concert in the 1960s," one resident shared.

Manhattan Casino makeover

Big picture view:

However, the City of St. Pete is preparing to breath new life into the historic landmark with a $5 million renovation.

The Manhattan Casino renovation aims not only to restore the building’s structural beauty, but also to reclaim its cultural significance. St. Pete City Councilman Corey Givens, who represents the district, believes this investment will reinvigorate the neighborhood.

"It's certainly going to revitalize the local economy," Givens said. "We're going to have an event venue in South St. Pete that can hold up to 500 people — maybe more. That’s going to be pretty incredible."

Dig deeper:

City officials have submitted plans that reimagine the Manhattan Casino as a rental venue and entertainment hub, complete with modern amenities while preserving its historical character. Renderings reveal a sleek, flexible space designed to host everything from weddings to community events.

The project got a boost when state legislators awarded $1 million for historic preservation, signaling broader support for preserving Black cultural landmarks.

"The message it sends is that history matters—Black history matters," said Givens. "In my district, we have so many historic structures that deserve a little bit of love. I’m glad to see that love being spread across the city."

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin later this year. According to the city’s website, bookings for the new event space will open this fall.

