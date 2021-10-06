Historic Tarpon Springs sponge dock site changes hands, with renovations planned

Take a walk in Tarpon Springs and you’ll see what brought Greek immigrants here more than a hundred years ago – the sponges.

"This is the history of the town," explained George Skordas, who sells sponges and gifts at a shop along the historic sponge docks. "This why people come to town: sponges, Sponge Exchange, sponge boats."

He and others here are happy about the $7.5-million sale of the Sponge Exchange by a Pappas Family Trust to Nick and Patty Kokkinos, owners of a local construction company.

Patty Kokkinos says they plan to beautify the outdoor shopping and restaurant attraction that stands on the site where giant sponge auctions were held after Greek immigrants started the industry here in the early 1900’s.

At one time there were 250 sponge boats in the local fleet. The sponge industry, though still active, is far smaller than it was then.

"So the sponges now make $2 million in sales, but they bring us another $20 million in tourism dollars," said Jean Hungiville, president and CEO of the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce.

She says the spirit of the Greek immigrants lives on with generations of Greek Americans here.

"There’s these deep roots here. You can feel it," she added.

Advertisement

Kokkinos says renovations at the Sponge Exchange will begin soon.