Historic Treehouse Sanctuary in St. Pete reopens with indoor farmers market, big dreams ahead

The Brief The Treehouse Sanctuary inside the former Euclid Methodist Church is open to the public for the first time in decades, now hosting indoor farmers markets to fund restoration. Owners Noam and Irene Krasniansky say they need at least $100,000 for immediate repairs, including a new roof and windows, but community support is growing. Long-term plans include hosting weddings and healing gatherings.



What was once a quiet, nearly-forgotten church tucked inside one of St. Pete’s oldest neighborhoods is now stirring with new life — and the smell of fresh produce, baked goods and handmade art.

The Treehouse Sanctuary, located inside the historic Euclid Methodist Church on 13th Ave. North has reopened its doors to the public for the first time in decades.

Each Sunday through at least August, its sanctuary will transform into an indoor farmers market — filled with local vendors, neighbors, and plenty of community spirit.

What they're saying:

"We fell in love with the church, and it is like a money pit," said owner Noam Krasniansky, who took on the massive restoration effort with his wife, Irene. "Through sheer strength and sweat and a lot of work, and almost going bankrupt, we are working to save it."

The Krasnianskys say every vendor fee collected at the market goes straight back into church repairs — which are still significant. They estimate needing at least $100,000 for urgent fixes like the roof and aging windows. But as a registered nonprofit, they’re now eligible to apply for grants. And with neighbors volunteering their time and skills — from painting to plumbing — the couple says the dream is more alive than ever.

Noam, a seasoned entrepreneur who has appeared on Shark Tank and started multiple startups, says this project is unlike anything he’s done before.

"I’ve been in all kinds of businesses. Crypto. Shark Tank. But in the last two years here in St. Pete, I’ve made more friends than I’ve made in my entire life," he said. "We’re glad we put down roots here — and welcome you to Treehouse."

The church’s original sanctuary has been reimagined as a spiritual gathering space — with plans for grief groups, breathwork, yoga and other healing-centered events. The first wedding is already booked for September, and Noam and Irene hope to celebrate a full grand reopening on the church’s 100th birthday: Thanksgiving Day, 2026.

Oh — and they’re also baking cinnamon rolls.

The couple’s upcoming bakery project, dubbed "Holy Buns," will sell scratch-made treats with proceeds going straight to the restoration fund. They plan to produce only small batches — selling them at future markets and events.

Local perspective:

Locals say the space is a reminder of what makes St. Pete so special — and why preserving it matters.

"There’s an important thing to remember, which is that this is a great historic place," said Georgia, who co-owns The Ylang Ylang Tree in St. Pete and set up shop at the farmers market. "Part of what makes St. Pete so great is the character you can find here."

"For years, we didn’t know what was going to happen with this wonderful church," added her partner, Jon. "It means a lot to see it preserved instead of replaced."

For now, Sundays at Treehouse are about more than shopping — they’re about connection, memory, and a fresh start for a sacred space.

