Restauranteur's goal: his customers leave feeling happy they visited

The Brief From chicken and waffles to shrimp and grits, the Dip and Happy café in downtown Tampa has breakfast to get your day going. For those that prefer a hot or cold sandwich or panini for lunch alongside a salad, Dip and Happy has that covered too. Looking for a smoked brisket dinner, steak risotto with black beans or just a simple dessert and stiff caffeine fix before an evening out, again, Dip and Happy is the place.



Three blocks from the Riverwalk and two blocks from the Straz Center for Performing Arts, the Dip and Happy café is ready to serve anyone in downtown Tampa, whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner.

They've got the specialty coffee covered, the bodacious breakfast offerings handled, the lunchtime longings checked off and the dinner dishes to die for all on their local menu.

"Dip and Happy is a café. We want to do something different. Everything we serve has a dipping sauce with it. We want everyone to leave happy as well," shared owner Nate Attiyyeh.

Attiyyeh is not new to the restaurant space, and he's taken advantage of his travels and experiences to put together a packed menu that will offer something for everyone.

"It's a fusion between Middle Eastern, Mexican and Italian and American food," said Attiyyeh, "I worked in all different restaurants in my career. I was inspired by a lot of chefs, by a lot of people."

That shows in the menu as breakfast items range from avocado toast to trio steak tacos. Want shrimp and grits? They have it. A Dubai chocolate waffle? They have that too.

"It's just amazing food that we come up with," admitted Attiyyeh, "Fresh. We don't use any seed oil, we try to make everything daily."

If your jam is ordering a bowl, they offer several complete with international flavors. Maybe a soup and salad is more of your thing. Dip and Happy has that covered as well.

"There's a lot of dishes, that we elevated to a different level," shared Attiyyeh, "Even our chicken and waffles. We elevated that from being chicken tenders, we use a real big chicken breast with our chicken and waffles with an egg on top of it."

Elevated foods, and elevated flavors, he says that there's something for everybody on his menu, from sandwiches to soups, dinners to salads.

But in the end, the goal is to elevate his customers' overall mood.

"The hospitality that we have, the happiness," he admitted, "To leave happy, that's the main goal to leave happy from here."

You can visit Dip and Happy Cafe yourself. They are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. You will find them in downtown Tampa at 102 East Tyler Street, unit 160.