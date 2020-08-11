History, art, craftsmanship goes into every pen at Write Turnz

A Lithia-based craftsman is penning his own history with the one-of-a-kind writing instruments he creates.

Write Turnz owner Jason Olson says he creates functional art that tells a story.

"I just don't sit down and say, 'Hey, let's make purple pens today,'" explained Olson.

His creations usually include repurposed materials.

Sometimes he uses historical relics to capture a moment in time and design an entire pen around that moment.

Advertisement

"My current customer base is people that want to buy history. They want to own history," said Olson.

One such completed project was a series of pens he called "Vision for Space."

The pens were built and designed around the Apollo 11 moon landing.

"We were able to secure enough of the foil that actually covered the command module Columbia that orbited the moon to put into our pens," described Olson.

His pens require minimal care and are designed to last a lifetime, even with daily use.

"We like to pride ourselves that we are actually making an heirloom-quality product. You better plan what you are going to do with it because it's going to be there," Olson said.