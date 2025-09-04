Hit-and-run crash blocks exit ramp from I-275 to I-4 in downtown Tampa

The Brief A hit-and-run is blocking traffic from I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound in Tampa. Delays are building along I-275 south during the Thursday morning rush. No further details about the crash have been released.



A hit-and-run crash is causing major traffic delays along I-275 southbound approaching the I-4 exit in downtown Tampa on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol responded around 5 a.m. Thursday, with troopers saying the ramp from I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound is blocked.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.

Delays are building along I-275. Drivers may want to get off I-275 at Hillsborough Ave. until the scene clears.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation.

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.