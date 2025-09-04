Hit-and-run crash blocks exit ramp from I-275 to I-4 in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash is causing major traffic delays along I-275 southbound approaching the I-4 exit in downtown Tampa on Thursday morning.
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol responded around 5 a.m. Thursday, with troopers saying the ramp from I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound is blocked.
Delays are building along I-275. Drivers may want to get off I-275 at Hillsborough Ave. until the scene clears.
What we don't know:
No further details about the crash have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.