Hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist blamed it on her drug addiction

Amber Zipperer's drug addiction has led to 11 felony convictions, and it was on full display during her recent trial on the death of a bicyclist.

Tampa Judge Michelle Sisco was quick to highlight it.

"I know that during the course of the trial that you were in fact using drugs during the entire trial. You were using drugs the day the jury came back with a verdict. So, I know you’re a full-blown addict," explained Sisco.

Pictured: Amber Zipperer.

That Tampa jury found Zipperer guilty in the fatal hit-and-run crash that happened back on September 15, 2021.

Prosecutors said Zipperer was driving her pick-up truck along Shell Point Road East and Interchange Street in Ruskin when she struck and killed Frankie Pena, who was riding his bike. Investigators said she then fled the scene.

Detectives said they were able to track her down through business surveillance videos. They later compared and matched the front-end damage to her truck to the impact damage sustained on Pena’s bike.

Pictured: Frankie Pena.

At her sentencing, her attorney blamed her behavior on her drug addiction and mental health issues, and they had a psychologist explain it to the judge.

Dr. Greg Declue talked about her long battle with addiction.

"She tends to seek drugs to feel better at the moment and then rekindle the addiction, and she goes back to feeling worse rather than better," explained Declue.

Pictured: Hit-and-run crash scene in Ruskin.

But Judge Sisco also pointed out her prior felony convictions should’ve landed her in prison instead of probation. She also caught another break.

"The fact that you were not caught at the scene probably, I suspect, you avoided a DUI manslaughter charge as well," explained Sisco.

However, Zipperer was convicted on a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. On that charge, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

She showed no emotion as she left the courtroom.