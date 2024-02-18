19-year-old man arrested after troopers find over 4 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on US-27: FHP

A 19-year-old Kissimmee man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after troopers found bags full of marijuana in his car, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a silver 4-door car with dark tinted windows and a windshield that was completely tinted below the AS-1 line was spotted by a trooper headed north on US-27 and Posner Blvd.

The trooper stopped the car and approached the driver's side around 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

READ: Off-duty Orlando police officer arrested for DUI in Pinellas County: Officials

FHP says the trooper asked the driver, later identified as Joan Omar Torres, to put the back windows down because he was not able to see into the back of the car. When the trooper spoke to Torres, he noticed the strong smell of fresh marijuana coming from inside the car, according to the arrest report.

Torres was asked if he had a medical marijuana card, and he told the tropper that he did not have one.

The trooper asked Torres and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman, to step out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

Officials say both Torres and his passenger were detained. While the trooper was patting down Torres, there was a bulge in his left pocket that Torres admitted was weed, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Troopers say they also found several pieces of marijuana inside the front driver and passenger side of the car and an empty black plastic bag in the back seat that smelled like marijuana.

FHP says there were two gray trash bags in the trunk with black plastic bags inside the trash bags that were vacuum sealed with a substance inside. Troopers found a "green leafy substance" in Zip lock bags with different labels like "LCG", "MF", "PLUTO", "GELATTO 44", "WHITE FUNTZ" and "15 Gelato 3 cherry + 332 gms."

Authorities say they tested the substance and results indicated the presence of more than 1% delta-9 THC.

There were 4.75 pounds of marijuana, according to officials.

READ: 2 South Carolina men arrested after troopers find over $25k, drugs, and gun: FHP

After being read his rights, troopers say Torres said he had no idea that the marijuana was inside his car and said the only marijuana that was his was what was in his pocket.

Troopers also discovered that Torres was driving with a suspended license.

The passenger told law enforcement that she had no idea where the drugs came from and did not know whose marijuana it was after she was read her rights.

Officials believe the marijuana was packed to be sold. Torres was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.

He faces several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, manufacture deliver narcotic paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter