Holiday appetizer recipe: Sausage-zucchini stackers

Have you finalized your Christmas menu yet? Don't forget something to munch on while waiting on the ham or turkey.

Chef Anthony from Publix Aprons Cooking School has an easy recipe for Christmas Day or New Year’s, or any time.

INGREDIENTS:

4 (2.25-oz) links smoked sausage

1 tablespoon canola oil

12 large, fresh basil leaves, halved

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons basil pesto

24 fresh zucchini slices (about 2 cups)

7 oz cracker-cut cheddar (or Monterey Jack) cheese

Toothpicks

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cut each sausage diagonally into 6 1-inch-thick slices. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan and add sausage; cook 1–2 minutes on each side or until hot and lightly browned. Remove from pan and set aside. Cut basil leaves in half horizontally.

2. Combine mayonnaise and pesto, and spread ½ teaspoon on each zucchini slice. Top each with 1 cheese slice and 1 sausage slice. Roll basil leaf halves and secure to stacks with toothpicks. Serve.

Total time: 20 minutes

Makes 12 servings

