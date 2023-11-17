Expand / Collapse search

Holiday Gift Ideas from Florida Inventors

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
Carmine Denisco, the President of the United Inventors Association, shows four holiday gift ideas from Florida inventors.

TAMPA, Fla. - This holiday season you can give some unique gifts that are all from Florida inventors.

Punchkins are fun plushies that you can collect. They come in dozens of different personalities, so there’s a gift for everyone.

Looking for a luxurious gift? The Bath Bean is a silicone stopper that sticks to your tub, so you can recline and not worry about sliding around.

Then there’s the FunkOFF, it’s a 2-in-1 toothbrush and toothpaste that’s reusable up to 30 times. 

The Laundry Lab helps make your next trip to the laundromat easy. It helps keep your laundry detergent, softener, pods and dryer sheets all in one stackable container.