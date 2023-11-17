Holiday Gift Ideas from Florida Inventors

This holiday season you can give some unique gifts that are all from Florida inventors.

Punchkins are fun plushies that you can collect. They come in dozens of different personalities, so there’s a gift for everyone.

Looking for a luxurious gift? The Bath Bean is a silicone stopper that sticks to your tub, so you can recline and not worry about sliding around.

Then there’s the FunkOFF, it’s a 2-in-1 toothbrush and toothpaste that’s reusable up to 30 times.

The Laundry Lab helps make your next trip to the laundromat easy. It helps keep your laundry detergent, softener, pods and dryer sheets all in one stackable container.