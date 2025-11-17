Holiday trash talk: what really belongs in your recycling bin

The Brief As holiday waste amounts skyrocket, county officials warn not everything belongs in the recycling bin. Only clean, dry, loose items like aluminum cans, glass, paper, cardboard, and plastic bottles/jugs should be recycled. Batteries, electronics & string lights must be disposed of safely at drop-off centers — never in curbside bins.



With the holiday season bringing more parties, packaging, and decorations.

Hillsborough County Solid Waste wants residents to make sure they’re putting the right items in the right bins — to protect both the environment and the people who collect our trash.

What they're saying:

"We want all of your aluminum cans, your glass bottles, jars, your paper, paperboard products, flattened cardboard boxes," said Angela Fama, Recycling Coordinator for Hillsborough County Solid Waste.

"For plastics, we want to focus on plastic bottles and jugs. Anything that goes in your recycling bin needs to be clean, dry, empty, and loose."

Officials say plastic bags are one of the biggest problems they see; people fill them with recyclables and toss them into the bin.

When that happens, the entire bag is treated like trash.

Holiday decorations and wrapping materials also create confusion. String lights, shiny or glittery wrapping paper, and bows should not go in recycling.

"If it feels like paper and tears like paper, generally it’s recyclable," said Danny with Solid Waste. "If it’s metallic, full of gloss, glitter, ribbons, and bows, that goes in the trash."

And when upgrading electronics for the holidays, from TVs and laptops to talking greeting cards, Danny says batteries are the biggest hidden danger.

"Lithium batteries cannot go in the trash," he explained. "They can start fires, they can mess up our machines… very dangerous."

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to drop off electronics and batteries at approved county locations listed on Hillsborough County's website.

Scrap-metal recyclers can also take broken holiday lights.

Both Angela and Danny stress the importance of recycling correctly to help keep workers safe and equipment running properly.

"These drivers are members of your community," Danny said. "Please recycle responsibly, you’re doing the right thing for the environment and the community."

How You Can Get Involved:

Hillsborough County Solid Waste is holding a Waste Reduction Art Contest

The county is encouraging students to get creative with the third annual contest.

Hillsborough County students in 3rd–12th grade can submit artwork through November 30.

Winning designs are turned into recycling truck wraps, which are mobile billboards promoting sustainability in neighborhoods across the region.

You can submit entries here.

This year's theme is "Small Acts, Big Impact."