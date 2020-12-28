Home Depot recalls nearly 200K ceiling fans after reports of blades detaching, injuring people

article

Home Depot is recalling nearly 200,000 ceilings fans after reports of the blades detaching and injuring people.

King of Fans, Inc. issued a joint recall notice with the home improvement store of its "Hampton Bay 54 in. Mara Indoor/Outdoor" ceiling fans.

"Fan may detach due to an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel," the statement read in part. "If this occurs, the blade may detach from the fan during use, posing an injury hazard."

RELATED: Excedrin recalled over faulty packaging, child poisoning concerns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission also provided details on its website. The commission said it received 47 reports of the blades detaching. Two reports included the blade hitting a person. Four reports included the blade causing property damage.

It also tweeted about the recall.

Advertisement

The commission urged buyers to stop using and inspect the fans. Buyers can also reach out to King of Fans, Inc. for a free replacement.

Home Depot reportedly sold the fans for about $150 each. The units were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Both companies apologized for any inconvenience to buyers.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

