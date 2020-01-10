Home intruder shot with own gun by victim: deputies

Manatee County deputies say a homeowner shot and killed a suspected home invader with the suspect's own gun.

It happened late Friday morning at a home on 27th Street W in Bradenton. The 23-year-old resident said he awoke to an unknown man holding a gun to his head.

The victim said the suspect, later identified as Demetrius A. Downer, fired a shot next to his head and then began to beat him with the pistol.

The victim said he was able to grab the gun and shot one round at Downer. The victim then ran to a neighbor's house and called 911.

Deputies said when they arrived, Downer had managed to flee. With the help of K-9s and a drone, deputies located Downer on the ground leaning against a condo building.

Downer was later pronounced dead, apparently from a gunshot wound.

The investigation continues.