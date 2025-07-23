Home invasion suspects tricked woman into answering door by pretending to be Amazon delivery drivers: Police

The Brief Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed home invasion that took place in North Port in May. Police say the men pretended to be Amazon delivery drivers to trick the victim into opening her door. Police said this was a targeted incident and one of the suspects is known to the victim.



Three men are accused of forcing their way inside a North Port home, ransacking the place and holding a woman and child hostage before taking off.

The backstory:

Police say the targeted armed home invasion took place on May 23, 2025, around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hobblebrush Drive in North Port.

According to the North Port Police Department, three black men posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young female resident to the door. When she opened it, police say the men forced their way inside.

Police said the suspects stole cash and ransacked the residence in search of additional valuables. They then held the daughter and mother inside the home while waiting for the father to return.

The father returned home around 5 p.m. and, when he noticed the front door was locked, he went around back. Police say that one of the suspects confronted him, and after a brief struggle, the suspects took off.

Dig deeper:

According to NPPD, one of the suspects later stole an unoccupied Ford F-150 with the keys inside.

The vehicle was recovered that weekend in a shopping center off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.

Robert St. Germain, of Port St. Lucie, Anton Bradley Brown, of the Miami area, and Adlet Javon Francis, of Orlando, have been arrested in connection with the home invasion.

Police said this was a targeted incident and one of the suspects is known to the victim.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates the relentless commitment of our detectives, our Real-Time Intelligence Center Analysts, and the critical partnership we share with FDLE," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "Their tireless work has been instrumental in advancing this investigation and bringing those responsible to justice."