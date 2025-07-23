Couple arrested for sexual activity on flight to Florida: Affidavits

The Brief Investigators say Christopher Arnold and Trista Reilly engaged in sexual activity during a flight from New York to Sarasota. Affidavits show a mother and her children witnessed the sexual acts mid-flight on Saturday. Both are charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.



A couple's decision to join the "mile-high club" on a flight to Sarasota landed them a trip to jail, according to arrest affidavits.

The backstory:

Investigators say they received a complaint from a flight attendant on JetBlue Flight 163 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Saturday, July 19.

The flight attendant said that several children and their mother witnessed Christopher Arnold, 42, and Trista Reilly, 43, engaging in sexual activity during the flight.

Mugshots of Christopher Arnold and Trista Reilly. Courtesy: Sarasota County Jail.

Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority police arrested Arnold and Reilly, who are from Danbury, Connecticut, after the plane landed, according to the affidavits.

What's next:

Arnold and Reilly face charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Jail records show they've been released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 15.