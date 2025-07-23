Couple arrested for sexual activity on flight to Florida: Affidavits
SARASOTA, Fla. - A couple's decision to join the "mile-high club" on a flight to Sarasota landed them a trip to jail, according to arrest affidavits.
The backstory:
Investigators say they received a complaint from a flight attendant on JetBlue Flight 163 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Saturday, July 19.
The flight attendant said that several children and their mother witnessed Christopher Arnold, 42, and Trista Reilly, 43, engaging in sexual activity during the flight.
Mugshots of Christopher Arnold and Trista Reilly. Courtesy: Sarasota County Jail.
Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority police arrested Arnold and Reilly, who are from Danbury, Connecticut, after the plane landed, according to the affidavits.
What's next:
Arnold and Reilly face charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Jail records show they've been released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 15.
The Source: This story was written with information from probable cause affidavits filed in Sarasota County, Florida, with additional details from Sarasota County Jail records.