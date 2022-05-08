Homeless Florida man attacks girlfriend with machete during domestic dispute, deputies say

article

A homeless man is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a machete while the two argued inside a moving car early Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest report, Timothy Regina and his co-habitant got into an argument around 1:45 a.m. as they traveled in a car near Bellaire Road and Keene Road in Largo.

Deputies say during the disagreement, Regina hit the woman repeatedly with the blunt end of a machete, injuring her right hand, right leg and right ankle.

The affidavit goes on to state that Regina threw the woman’s cell phone out of the car when she threatened to call the police.

She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with a possible broken leg and minor injuries.

Regina was arrested on felony counts of aggravated battery and witness tampering.