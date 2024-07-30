Winter Haven police continue to search for suspect in deadly stabbing

Winter Haven police are still looking for an unknown man who they say attacked and killed a woman over the weekend.

According to police, a witness saw the victim, Angel Snell, 26, and a man arguing at a construction site on 16th Street Northwest or Highway 17. The witness told investigators he saw the man strike Snell numerous times, which turned out to be multiple stabbings.

The witness went to get help and to find someone to call 911. Meanwhile, the suspect took off southbound.

Chief David Brannan says they're still investigating who he is and his relationship with Snell.

"We don't have the suspect identified right now. That's what we're trying to work on. Interviewing acquaintances of hers, friends of hers. Anybody who knew her, people around. Trying to find out who that suspect is but right now we don't have one identified."

First responders tried to save Snell's life, but she died after being taken to the hospital. The chief says that the construction area is a spot for the homeless community to gather because it's hidden from the highway, although police are still investigating whether Snell was homeless at the time.

"The main thing is we want to make sure we bring some type of closure for the family and this victim. It's a terrible crime, and it didn't need to happen," said Brannan.

If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call the detective. Heartland CrimeStoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

