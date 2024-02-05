PHOTOS: Homeowner calls Clearwater police to wrangle horses that were grazing in yard
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater resident found horses grazing in their yard on Sunday night, according to officials.
Police responded to a home in the 1400 block of Rogers Street after the homeowner called to report the unexpected visitors.
Officers say they were able to wrangle them up and return them to their proper owner.
According to Clearwater police, the horses did not try to run.