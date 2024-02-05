PHOTOS: Homeowner calls Clearwater police to wrangle horses that were grazing in yard

A Clearwater resident found horses grazing in their yard on Sunday night, according to officials.

Police responded to a home in the 1400 block of Rogers Street after the homeowner called to report the unexpected visitors.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Officers say they were able to wrangle them up and return them to their proper owner.

According to Clearwater police, the horses did not try to run.