Homeowner shoots & kills suspect, police searching for second suspect: SPPD

A suspect is dead and another is on the run after a homeowner opened fire early Wednesday during an apparent home invasion, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

SPPD says two men entered a home in the 3400 block of 40th St. N around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the homeowner fired shots, hitting one suspect who later died at the hospital.

The second suspect ran from the home, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any further details, including the names of those involved in the incident.

The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

