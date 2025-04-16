Homeowner shoots & kills suspect, police searching for second suspect: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspect is dead and another is on the run after a homeowner opened fire early Wednesday during an apparent home invasion, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
What we know:
SPPD says two men entered a home in the 3400 block of 40th St. N around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the homeowner fired shots, hitting one suspect who later died at the hospital.
The second suspect ran from the home, according to investigators.
READ: St. Pete police officer arrested, accused of sharing confidential information with suspect
What we don't know:
Police have not released any further details, including the names of those involved in the incident.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter