Homicide at Bradenton homeless camp under investigation: MCSO

A transient who deputies say they believe got into an argument with a man recently found dead and buried at a Bradenton homeless camp has been arrested on unrelated charges.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, deputies received a tip from a person who claimed to have first-hand knowledge about a homicide that happened two weeks earlier, and details about a man believed to have committed the murder.

Detectives arrested Stephen Astbury Jr., 59, who lives at the homeless camp, while deputies continued to investigate.

After speaking in-depth with a witness, detectives say they were led to a spot in the homeless camp where a body was buried. On Monday evening, detectives say they dug about a foot into the ground and found a bag with a body inside.

The victim is believed to be a 64-year-old man who also stayed in the homeless camp.

Detectives say they believe Astbury and the victim were involved in a disagreement before the killing.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, murder charges are forthcoming.