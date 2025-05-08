Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway at hotel after man found dead

By
Published  May 8, 2025 9:46am EDT
Highlands County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old man was killed at a hotel on Thursday.
    • It happened at the Ramada Inn off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
    • Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - Highlands County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after finding a man dead at a hotel early Thursday.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says deputies responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the Ramada Inn off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man was killed.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

No further details on the victim's identity, how he was killed, or possible suspects in the case have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

