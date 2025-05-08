Homicide investigation underway at hotel after man found dead

The Brief The Highlands County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old man was killed at a hotel on Thursday. It happened at the Ramada Inn off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Deputies are investigating the case as a homicide.



Highlands County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after finding a man dead at a hotel early Thursday.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says deputies responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the Ramada Inn off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man was killed.

What we don't know:

No further details on the victim's identity, how he was killed, or possible suspects in the case have been released.

