Homicide investigation underway at hotel after man found dead
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - Highlands County deputies say they're investigating a homicide after finding a man dead at a hotel early Thursday.
What we know:
The sheriff's office says deputies responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the Ramada Inn off U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
Investigators say a 21-year-old man was killed.
Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
No further details on the victim's identity, how he was killed, or possible suspects in the case have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
