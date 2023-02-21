Homicide investigation underway in Hillsborough County

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman died from severe upper body trauma.

According to HCSO, deputies were called to the 1200 block of E 139th Avenue in Tampa shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday after the woman was discovered.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Few details have been released, but deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident.

"We are heartbroken for the family and friends who lost a loved one this morning," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We do believe this is an isolated incident. Our detectives are working to bring answers to the victim’s family."