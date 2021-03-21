Homosassa man wins $15 million on scratch-off ticket

Richard Morgan, 57, of Homosassa, recently won $15 million from the Florida lottery.

Morgan purchased a ‘Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme’ scratch-off ticket at Jiffy, located at 6241 West Cardinal Street in Homosassa and struck gold.

According to the Florida lottery, Morgan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

