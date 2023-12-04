Homosassa woman dies after SUV crashes into tree: FHP

article

A 69-year-old Homosassa woman died Sunday afternoon after her SUV crashed into a tree, according to troopers.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol says that the woman was driving her Chevy Traverse north on South Mason Creek Road. According to officials, north of West Red Maple Street the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

Troopers say the SUV traveled to the west shoulder and hit a tree.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.

Officials say the 69-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, which is where she died.