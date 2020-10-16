Honda driver sought after deadly Clearwater hit-and-run crash

article

Troopers now say a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in a wheelchair was a hit-and-run, and they are looking for the driver.

The crash happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of Ulmerton Road and 34th Street North. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Ulmerton when he was struck by a Honda Civic that did not stop, though video from the scene showed several other vehicles did.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 58-year-old man from Holiday, was killed. Troopers say he was rolling across a marked crosswalk, but against a ‘do-not-cross’ signal at the time of the crash.

Troopers are looking for the driver of the Honda, described as a white 2012 Civic EX or EX-L model.

FHP provided this file photo of a 2012 Honda Civic, similar to the suspect vehicle.

They ask anyone with information to call 813-558-1800, *FHP, or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

