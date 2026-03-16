Honoring Madi: Local movement fills the gap for foster youth aging out of the system

The Brief Madi’s Movement is a Tampa-based non-profit dedicated to supporting foster youth as they transition out of the system at age 18. The organization was founded in honor of Madi, an Alonso High School student, who passed away in a 2021 car accident at just 19. By providing mentorship and life-skills training, the group ensures young adults have a stable foundation when legal state support ends.



For Madi Ebie, the disparities in the foster care system weren't just headlines, they were personal.

While attending Alonso High School, she witnessed firsthand that her friends living in local group homes didn’t have the same equal opportunity in life that many of their peers took for granted.

The backstory:

Though Madi’s life was tragically cut short in a car accident on March 4, 2021, her vision did not end there.

Now, Madi’s Movement serves as a living tribute, turning a young woman's passion into a lifeline for Tampa Bay’s most vulnerable young adults.

Big picture view:

For most teenagers, an 18th birthday is a milestone to be celebrated.

But for those in the foster care system, it can be the start of a crisis.

RELATED: 'Forgotten Angels' helps teens who age out of foster care, at-risk youth: 'I was blessed to be a blessing'

"The vast majority of young adults, when they age out of foster care, turn 18, and they are struggling to find where they're going to go," Kaitlynn White, a participant, said. "Often, the moment they legally become adults, they are required to leave their group homes or placements. Without a family safety net, many find themselves facing housing instability or a total lack of guidance."

Dig deeper:

Madi’s Movement steps in where the legal system stops.

The organization focuses on walking alongside young adults during these "rough patches", providing the community and resources necessary to build a successful independent life.

From teaching genuine life skills to offering professional mentorship, the goal is simple: ensure no one has to navigate the transition to adulthood alone.

Effie Santos, the founder and president of Madi's Movement, noted, "Without these resources, they haven't been guided or had the community to walk alongside them and that’s where Madi’s Movement fills the gap."

What they're saying:

The impact of the movement is best measured by the success of its participants.

"Madi's has helped me build genuine life skills that I have used to get a position with Madi. And I've even gone on to build my own business," White said.

Quaviona Peeples added, "I learned all you need is one supportive person and that one person can change your whole life for the better. And that's what Madi's Movement is."

READ: St. Pete non-profit, local churches create housing for foster youth aging out of system

What's next:

Madi’s Movement continues to advocate for "equal opportunity" for foster youth in the Tampa area.

By turning grief into action, the organization ensures that while Madi may be gone, her dream of a more equitable world for her friends and peers is being realized every day.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.