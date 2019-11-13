Hospital dresses up ‘newest neighbors’ in tiny red Mister Rogers cardigans for World Kindness Day

UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh welcomed its newest and most adorable neighbors on World Kindness Day, dressing them in tiny Mister Rogers-style cardigans.

To honor the spirit of kindness and the legacy of Fred Rogers, a Pittsburgh native, local PBS station WQED declared Nov. 13 “Cardigan Day” to celebrate the life of Rogers, a beloved television personality who died in 2003 of stomach cancer.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was filmed at WQED studios and is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The babies, meanwhile, stole the hearts of hospital staff and the internet after photos of them in little red cardigan sweaters and ties were posted on social media.

"It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood today at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital!" wrote the hospital on Instagram.

Best of all, Rogers’ wife, Joanne Byrd, visited the hospital where staff greeted her with the iconic Mister Rogers’ theme song.

“Big thanks to Mrs. Rogers for stopping by!” wrote the hospital.

“Adorable! Thank you to the person(s) who crocheted the sweater and sneakers! Great job!” wrote one person, replying to the post.

“It was one of our nurses! She did an amazing job,” the hospital revealed.

