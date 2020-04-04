Hospital employee steals personal protective equipment worth $1,700, police say

article

A housekeeping employee at a Prescott hospital was arrested after police say he admitted to stealing personal protective equipment (PPE).

On April 3rd, Prescott Police Department officers arrested 49-year-old Keith Brown after Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus officials claimed he was stealing various items over the last few weeks.

"During his interview he admitted to stealing items from the hospital over the last three weeks to include, gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical scrubs, wash cloths, paper towels, masks, bleach cleaner, an automatic hand sanitizer machine and toilet paper," the department said in a news release.

Many of the items he allegedly stole are highly sought after during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items were found in his car and home, all worth about $1,700.

Brown was booked into Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of felony theft and one count of fraud.

He was also fired from the hospital.

"We are working with the County Attorney’s Office and YRMC regarding the return of those much needed items to the hospital as soon as possible if the items are deemed safe to use," the department said.