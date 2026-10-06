2 hospitalized after vehicles submerged in pond following Oldsmar crash: PCSO

The Brief A three-vehicle crash near Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said two of the involved vehicles landed submerged in a pond located inside a roadside ditch. Emergency responders and tow crews worked to remove the submerged cars as traffic delays lengthened in Oldsmar.



A three-vehicle crash in Oldsmar sent two people to the hospital after two of the vehicles became submerged in a pond near a ditch, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Submerged cars in Oldsmar crash

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a crash involving three vehicles near Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive, PCSO said.

Two vehicles ended up submerged in a pond near a ditch after the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Only minor injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

FOX 13 was at the scene where tow trucks were called to remove the vehicles from a pond in the ditch.

Oldsmar crash investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet released the cause of the collision or indicated whether any driver will face traffic citations.