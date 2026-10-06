2 hospitalized after vehicles submerged in pond following Oldsmar crash: PCSO
OLDSMAR, Fla. - A three-vehicle crash in Oldsmar sent two people to the hospital after two of the vehicles became submerged in a pond near a ditch, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Submerged cars in Oldsmar crash
What we know:
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a crash involving three vehicles near Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive, PCSO said.
Two vehicles ended up submerged in a pond near a ditch after the crash.
Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Only minor injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.
FOX 13 was at the scene where tow trucks were called to remove the vehicles from a pond in the ditch.
Oldsmar crash investigation
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not yet released the cause of the collision or indicated whether any driver will face traffic citations.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.