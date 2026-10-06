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2 hospitalized after vehicles submerged in pond following Oldsmar crash: PCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Pinellas County
Published October 6, 2026 6:03 PM EDT
Published October 6, 2026 6:03 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A three-vehicle crash near Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
    • Deputies said two of the involved vehicles landed submerged in a pond located inside a roadside ditch.
    • Emergency responders and tow crews worked to remove the submerged cars as traffic delays lengthened in Oldsmar.

OLDSMAR, Fla. - A three-vehicle crash in Oldsmar sent two people to the hospital after two of the vehicles became submerged in a pond near a ditch, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Submerged cars in Oldsmar crash

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a crash involving three vehicles near Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive, PCSO said.

Two vehicles ended up submerged in a pond near a ditch after the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Only minor injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

FOX 13 was at the scene where tow trucks were called to remove the vehicles from a pond in the ditch.

Oldsmar crash investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not yet released the cause of the collision or indicated whether any driver will face traffic citations.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas County