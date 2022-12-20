Hotbins in Tampa offers bargain hunt with big deals for local shoppers

Local shoppers are combing through bins hoping to find big deals for $12 or less, depending on the day at Hotbins in Tampa.

Hotbins store manager Mike Ijak said most of the merchandise is returned items from Amazon, but it doesn't mean they're used.

"Also, we buy products from Walmart, Target, Kohl’s as overstocked items, and we bring it here to Hotbins, and we sell it for a cheap price", said Ijak.

The store is open every day except Thursday, when they restock for Friday.

"We have a lot of people come in and waiting outside. They already know they can score a bit here at Hotbins," Ijak said. "Friday is our busiest day, so it's like Black Friday every Friday."

If you're shopping at Hotbins on Fridays, you may hear a siren.

Ijak said they have small restocking events. At least three to four times on Fridays, employees will restock and bring out more merchandise, and ask customers to stop shopping.

"Usually all of these bins are loaded with premium merchandise like electronic items, small kitchen appliances then the price drops $2 per day, so we hit Wednesday for $2. This is our clearance day," said Ijak.

Customers said they enjoy digging for discounts.

"I found some things that are valuable. A lot of things that we know the price is over, and we only paid $6 today," said Fidela Irizarry, a customer.

Customers can use an Amazon app to scan the barcode on boxes for more information. There are no refunds or exchanges, but if you're on the fence about whether to buy a product, there is an unboxing station where you can inspect the product and test it out.

Some first time shoppers are already planning to return for the thrill of the bargain hunt.

"I love it. We want to come back every day", said Shanell Sanes, another customer.

Hotbins is located at 4001 East Busch Boulevard in Tampa. For more information, visit hotbins.com.