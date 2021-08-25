House arrest, probation for caretaker seen on camera abusing 88-year-old man

article

Last year, 20-year-old Jonah Delgado, 20, was caught on home surveillance video abusing an 88-year-old disabled man he was hired to care for, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, he went before a judge during a virtual hearing and cut a deal with the state.

Prosecutor Alexa Cline laid out the facts for the judge.

"While the victim was on the bed, the defendant punched him three times in the stomach," explained Cline.

The video also shows Delgado slapping the man in the face, shoving him on a bed, and being verbally abusive.

Delgado pleaded guilty to three third-degree felonies, two counts of elder abuse and battery of a victim over the age of 65.

"If I can just say one thing, I just wanted to apologize. I understand that the victim’s son is here and I just wanted to apologize to him," Delgado said.

Following the apology, Delgado was sentenced to two years of house arrest and four years’ probation with a firm condition explained by Hillsborough Circuit judge Laura Ward.

"No caretaker employment at all," stated Ward.

Delgado shook his head in agreement. As part of his plea deal, he will have to attend anger management classes, perform 200 hours of community service, and write of letter of apology to the victim.

