Houseplants for every lifestyle shipped from Yuravine Bros. in South Tampa

If you’re looking for a special gift for the person who has everything, a plant could be what you’re looking for.

And Yuravine Brothers plant shop in South Tampa is a great place to start.

Sam and Aaron Rodas turned their passion for plants into a living success story.

As with many small businesses, they started small, selling houseplants at farmers markets and street fairs, but those events stopped when the pandemic started.

That’s when the Rodas brothers switched gears. They began selling plants online, offering delivery service in South Tampa.

Now they ship plants across the country from their store in Hyde Park.

Aaron says they like helping their customers find the plant that's perfect for their life and home.

From plants that don't need regular watering to plants that will be happy year-round on a patio by the bay, Yuravine Brothers has something to fit every plantlover.

To check out Yuravine Brothers, visit their website yuravinebros.com.