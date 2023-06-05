How does DeSantis stack up against other Republicans vying for party’s presidential nomination?

As the 2024 presidential race intensifies and the field of Republican candidates expands, Gov. Ron DeSantis was one of several who made a crucial stop in Iowa over the weekend.

Eight declared and undeclared presidential candidates introduced themselves to Republican voters at Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast & Ride event, all making a case for why their vision is the best to win the party's nomination and eventually win back the White House.

DeSantis, with his wife, Casey, and three young kids in tow, chatted with voters, gave out autographs, and even signed the bible of a man who thanked him for "standing up to Disney."

Donald Trump was the only candidate not at the event, but that didn't stop DeSantis from continuing his criticism of the former president, who boasted at his campaign events that he could accomplish in six months what would take DeSantis eight years.

"I've been watching DeSantis go out and say, 'I've got eight years. It's going to be eight years.' Let me tell you something, right there, you should vote against him. It'll take me six months to have it totally the way it was," Trump stated last week. "We'll have it fast. It's drilling, it's the wall, and it's getting criminals out of our country that have been allowed to come in so freely."

"You know, anyone that says that they can slay the deep state in six months should be asked, Why didn't you do that when you've had four years to try to do that?" DeSantis rebutted.

Last week was the governor's first full week touring early-voting states as an official presidential candidate.

Besides Iowa, he was also in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, a new survey of the 2024 Florida GOP Presidential Primary reveals a 20-point deficit for Ron DeSantis.

In the Sunshine State Battleground Poll conducted from May 31 to June 2, former President Donald Trump commands 53% support, with DeSantis at 33%.

No other candidates are remotely competitive: Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy all register 2% support, with others even farther back. Only 3% are undecided in this survey.

The segmentation reveals some interesting divides, including by gender. While 58% of men prefer Trump, versus just 24% backing DeSantis, women are much more evenly split, with Trump up 46% to 43%.

Most age groups prefer Trump by large margins, with DeSantis most competitive among voters 65 and older, where he trails 45% to 36%.

According to the Texas Tribune, DeSantis is set to visit Texas from June 7-9 for a six-city fundraising tour.

He will be in Midland on June 7; Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston on June 8; and The Woodlands and Austin on June 9.