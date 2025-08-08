How much rain will the Tampa Bay area get this weekend? Here's a look

The Brief Tropical downpours are expected to continue on Friday and last through the weekend as deep moisture moves over Florida. FOX 13 meteorologists say some areas, especially closer to the coast, could get several inches of rain in the coming days. Rain chances should drop again next week, with the heat making a comeback.



The Tampa Bay area's streak of wet weather will continue Friday and last through the weekend as deep tropical moisture brings rounds of heavy rain and storms.

By the numbers:

Parts of the region closer to the coast got multiple inches of rain on Thursday, with certain areas getting as much as 5 inches.

Friday weather forecast

What's next:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Friday will be similar to Thursday with rain coverage at 70% as showers and storms fire up during the afternoon and evening hours.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Rain could last into the late night hours in some areas, according to Osterberg, before fading away.

What to expect this weekend

Osterberg says Saturday and Sunday will start with nice conditions before deep tropical moisture causes rain to fill in again during the latter part of each day.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"That's just going to be wave after wave of rain," Osterberg said. "Many of us are going to see several inches of rain before the weekend is up."

Despite the large amounts of expected rainfall, particularly in western portions of the Bay Area, Osterberg says no individual day will be a total washout.

Rain chances should gradually drop next week, meaning the return of temperatures in the mid-90s in Tampa.

Activity in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas in the Atlantic for possible development.

The NHC is giving Invest 96L a 50% chance of development in the next seven days. It's expected to move west-northwest across the central Atlantic.

Another area of low pressure off the east coast of the U.S. has a 10% chance of development, according to the NHC, as it moves northeast over the Gulf Stream before encountering colder water.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.