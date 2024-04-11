How OJ Simpson’s trial changed perceptions around domestic violence

OJ Simpson's death at the age of 76 makes many remember the infamous murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994 – as well as his eventual acquittal by a jury in 1995.

For a while, OJ Simpson seemed to have it all, but the double murder trial brought domestic violence out of the darkness as the nation learned details of years of abuse that his ex-wife suffered. Survivor advocates said it sparked conversations and changes that are present today.

"It was such a huge touch point for the nation," said Mindy Murphy, the president and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay.

Prosecutors detailed what Nicole Brown Simpson suffered through during the 1995 murder trial. Survivor advocates said it changed perception.

"I remember as a young person long before I started working in this area and how people had lots of opinions and how it forced us to talk about spouse abuse at the time," said Murphy.

Murphy said the trial had an impact, such as shifting what terms were used.

"For a very long time, the only language we had around domestic violence was spousal abuse. It was as if it only happens in a marriage," said Murphy.

She said it also changed policing.

"Maybe some law enforcement officers stopped with this idea that was prevalent back in the 80s and 90s that you come to a [domestic violence] call and tell the abuser to just walk it off, take a walk around the block and tell the survivor to give him some space and things will be better tomorrow," said Murphy. "Policing definitely changed. Police changed their processes and realized that this is a criminal action, and it’s not something that’s going to change if he takes a walk around the block."

The trial also making people confront their image of celebrities.

"We want to hold on to the beliefs we have about these famous people even when all the evidence in front of us is telling us otherwise," said Murphy.

To keep raising awareness, Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Denise Brown even came to the Tampa Bay area in 1996. The Spring said they partnered up with other local organizations for a fundraising event that Brown attended.

"She started, if I recall correctly, a foundation in memory of her sister and went around the country speaking about domestic violence and so came as our guest speaker at our gift of peace luncheon many, many years ago," said Murphy.

While more people are aware of domestic violence today, advocates stress their work isn’t over.

"People are being harmed every day right here in Tampa Bay by folks who say they love them but cause them harm. And we all can start with believing," said Murphy.

The 1994 Violence Against Women Act was signed into law in the months after OJ Simpson was arrested for the murders. In the years that followed his acquittal, policymakers and survivors advocates have found more ways to serve survivors through wrap-around services.

