How Pinellas students can submit their original recipe to the 'Junior Chef Showcase'

By
Published  October 15, 2025 5:51pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • The Pinellas County School District is calling all junior chefs to submit their healthy original recipe for school lunch.
    • Students in 6-12th grade can submit their original scratch-made recipe, and four of those that enter will be selected, prepared and judged by a panel.
    • They can highlight their creativity in the kitchen, share their love of food and inspire healthier school meals.

LARGO, Fla. - Your child has a chance to change the cafeteria food at the Pinellas County School District. They're calling all junior chefs to come forward with a healthy recipe for school lunch. 

It's called the Junior Chef Showcase. 

Big picture view:

Students in 6-12th grade are invited to submit their original scratch-made recipes. A total of four will be selected, prepared and judged by a panel at a showcase event on December 6. 

They can highlight their creativity in the kitchen, share their love of food and inspire healthier school meals. 

What you can do:

Students do need to meet the National School Lunch Program Nutrition Regulations. 

For more information and to submit a recipe, click here

The Source: The information in this story was released by Pinellas County Schools. 

