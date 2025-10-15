How Pinellas students can submit their original recipe to the 'Junior Chef Showcase'

The Brief The Pinellas County School District is calling all junior chefs to submit their healthy original recipe for school lunch. Students in 6-12th grade can submit their original scratch-made recipe, and four of those that enter will be selected, prepared and judged by a panel. They can highlight their creativity in the kitchen, share their love of food and inspire healthier school meals.



Your child has a chance to change the cafeteria food at the Pinellas County School District. They're calling all junior chefs to come forward with a healthy recipe for school lunch.

It's called the Junior Chef Showcase.

Big picture view:

Students in 6-12th grade are invited to submit their original scratch-made recipes. A total of four will be selected, prepared and judged by a panel at a showcase event on December 6.

They can highlight their creativity in the kitchen, share their love of food and inspire healthier school meals.

What you can do:

Students do need to meet the National School Lunch Program Nutrition Regulations.

For more information and to submit a recipe, click here.