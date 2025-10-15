How Pinellas students can submit their original recipe to the 'Junior Chef Showcase'
LARGO, Fla. - Your child has a chance to change the cafeteria food at the Pinellas County School District. They're calling all junior chefs to come forward with a healthy recipe for school lunch.
It's called the Junior Chef Showcase.
Big picture view:
Students in 6-12th grade are invited to submit their original scratch-made recipes. A total of four will be selected, prepared and judged by a panel at a showcase event on December 6.
They can highlight their creativity in the kitchen, share their love of food and inspire healthier school meals.
What you can do:
Students do need to meet the National School Lunch Program Nutrition Regulations.
For more information and to submit a recipe, click here.
The Source: The information in this story was released by Pinellas County Schools.