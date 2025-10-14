Demand outweighs space at Pinellas domestic violence shelter now facing funding cuts

The Brief CASA served 3,000 families in abusive situations in Pinellas County last year. The non-profit sees an "incredibly high need" for help for domestic violence survivors. The organization is impacted by federal and county budget cuts and cuts to partner organizations. The non-profit anticipates an increase in need with the implementation of the Gabby Petito Law, without an increase in funding.



Almost 8,000 people called a domestic violence hotline in Pinellas County last year, and Community Action Stops Abuse (CASA), the county’s primary provider of domestic violence services, said more people are asking for emergency shelter than there are beds available.

By the numbers:

CASA’s emergency shelter averages about 150 people a night — half are children.

"For every 25 calls we get to our hotline, we're only able to admit one to a shelter. That's the volume that we see in this community," said Larianna Forsyth, CASA’s CEO. "The volume is incredibly high. The need is very, very high."

The non-profit served 3,000 families in Pinellas County last year.

"We work with every single survivor and their family to provide what it is that they need to be able to move on in a healthy way," said Forsyth.

Big picture view:

While calls keep coming, some funding is not.

CASA said it has seen reductions at both the federal and county levels. Federally, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) was cut by 20%, and cuts to partner agencies cascade onto CASA’s services.

For example, cuts to HUD impact the ability to help survivors transition to safe and affordable housing. Forsyth said they are bracing for more cuts to other funding sources.

"As we look into the future, as these start to add up, it really could impact services," said Forsyth.

Dig deeper:

At the same time, Florida’s Gabby Petito Act is going into effect, requiring officers to conduct a lethality assessment to better identify dangerous domestic violence situations. CASA expects that to drive even more people to seek help.

"So we anticipate that the volume is going to increase exponentially. Once you have an officer tell you point-blank, ‘your life is in danger,’ it changes the situation," she said.

Forsyth believes the new law will save lives, and it will increase referrals to their organization. But, Forsyth notes the mandate didn’t include money for the added workload.

"There's no additional funding to help provide those services, so no funding for increased calls to the hotline. You have to have a person who's answering those calls who's informed about what and how to handle the situation. There's not additional funding for emergency shelter. There's no additional funding for any of the case managers that manage all of these situations," said Forsyth.

What's next:

Later this month, CASA will honor victims of domestic violence killed by a partner in recent years in a candlelight vigil. Forsyth said she loses sleep over what budget cuts could mean for people seeking help.

"We're going to do our very best to make sure that no survivor doesn't get served," said Forsyth.

There’s also an upcoming event next weekend in downtown St. Pete, supporting CASA’s mission. CASA is also accepting donations for the thrift store. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

What you can do:

You can help the non-profit by:

Shop or donate to CASA’s thrift store. Proceeds directly support survivor services.

Make a financial contribution to help offset funding cuts.

Share resources and encourage anyone experiencing abuse to seek help through CASA’s 24/7 hotline.

If you or someone you know needs help from an abusive relationship, you can call the Pinellas Domestic Violence Hotline at (727) 895-4912 or the Marion Domestic Violence Hotline at (352) 722-2272. However, if you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.