How to score $10 Tampa Bay Rays tickets for the 2027 season

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The Brief Tampa Bay Rays single-game tickets for the 2027 season at Tropicana Field go on sale to the public Wednesday, Nov. 18, starting at $10. Early pre-sale access opens for fans who place a $19.98 new ballpark deposit or join the Rays Insider newsletter by Monday at noon. Opening Day at Tropicana Field is Thursday, March 25, 2027, at 4:10 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles.



Baseball fans in the Bay Area can soon lock in seats to watch the Rays at Tropicana Field for as little as $10 during the 2027 season. Public ticket sales launch Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. through the MLB Ballpark app and online at RaysBaseball.com/Tickets, according to the team.

Rays 2027 ticket presales

What we know:

The team says fans have two ways to bypass the public rush and secure tickets early. Supporters who place a $19.98 deposit by Monday at noon for the Rays New Forever Home at NewBallpark.RaysBaseball.com get a presale window ahead of all buyers except existing season members.

Subscribers to the Rays Insider email newsletter also gain early access ahead of the public if they sign up by Monday at noon at RaysBaseball.com/Newsletter. Current subscribers do not need to reapply, and the team noted that season members, Spring Training Season Ticket Holders and Corporate Partners will receive separate details on special presale opportunities.

Tropicana Field ticket availability

What we don't know:

The team has not yet announced the exact dates and times for the individual pre-sale windows. Officials also stated that advance parking will become available for purchase at a later date, though they have not specified when those passes will drop.

2027 Rays home schedule

By the numbers:

The 2027 season begins at Tropicana Field on Thursday, March 25, 2027, at 4:10 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles.

Key matchups on the home slate include visits from American League East rivals the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, alongside a June homestand featuring the Milwaukee Brewers from June 18-20, 2027, and the Los Angeles Dodgers from June 22-24, 2027.

Most Monday through Friday home games will start at 6:40 p.m., with select weekday games beginning at 12:10 p.m. or 1:10 p.m. Saturday home games will begin at 4:10 p.m., and all Sunday matchups start at 1:40 p.m., though the team noted all game times are subject to change and can be viewed at RaysBaseball.com/Schedule.

Buying Rays 2027 memberships

What you can do:

Fans interested in full or partial packages rather than single-game seats can explore 2027 Season Memberships at RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership. All single-game tickets start at $10 for every home matchup once sales open.