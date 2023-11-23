How to donate to Wreaths Across America as they honor veterans over the holidays

article

Organizations are making sure our nation's heroes aren't forgotten this holiday season.

Wreaths Across America places wreaths where veterans are laid to rest every year. They came up short last year, and they hope you'll give them a big boost this time around.

The coordinator for Wreaths Across America said this is an important job, honoring veterans who sacrificed their lives.

"It’s my way of remembering the veterans,"said Jeff Garten, the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America. "The ones that, a lot of them that gave their life for this country, and we promised the family, we will remember, and we will honor their veterans."

Each wreath costs about $17, and you can donate to the organization until the end of the month. Volunteers will begin placing wreaths at grave sites on December 16.

Anyone who wants to donate can click here.