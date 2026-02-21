Hillsborough County hosts Prescribed Fire Fest as early brush fire season heats up

The Brief The annual Prescribed Fire Fest returned to educate the public, but without live fire demonstrations due to the ongoing countywide burn ban. This month, fire crews across the Bay Area have responded to dozens of brush fires amid severe drought conditions. Hillsborough County leaders say prescribed burns reduce dangerous fuel loads and help prevent larger wildfires.



Even before peak brush fire season arrives, wildfire crews across the region are already busy. From Polk County to Wimauma, dry conditions have sparked fires and raised concerns about what the months ahead could bring.

The backstory:

To help residents understand how officials work to prevent larger wildfires, Hillsborough County hosted its annual Prescribed Fire Fest on Saturday at Edward Medard Conservation Park.

Hillsborough County manages more than 67,000 acres of environmentally sensitive lands. Each year, crews conduct dozens of prescribed burns to reduce vegetation that could otherwise fuel dangerous wildfires.

"When we have storms or hurricanes and all of the trees fall down and we get all of that clutter on the ground, prescribed fires can reduce that fuel load," Alison Hughes with the county’s Conservation and Environmental Lands Management team, said.

For weeks, the county has been in severe to extreme drought conditions, increasing the risk of brush fires across the region.

Dig deeper:

According to county officials, prescribed burns:

Reduce built-up vegetation that can intensify wildfires

Improve overall forest health

Enhance wildlife habitat

Help firefighters better control future fires

"One thing that’s great about Prescribed Fire Fest is we can really teach people the importance of prescribed fire, how it helps prevent wildfires," Hughes said.

The annual event typically includes live fire demonstrations. However, with a countywide burn ban still in effect, those demonstrations were canceled.

Despite that, organizers say the event remained interactive and educational. Crews demonstrated how they develop a burn plan, monitor weather conditions and divide into teams before conducting prescribed fires.

The event featured booths from agencies including the Florida Forest Service, Southwest Florida Water Management District, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and Florida State Parks.

Children could become "junior wildland firefighters," collecting stamps on their "passports" at each booth while learning about wildfire simulations, firefighting technology and safety techniques. Completed "passports" earned prizes.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also demonstrated its helicopter "Bambi Bucket," used to drop water on active fires.

Big picture view:

Organizers say the goal is not only education, but inspiration.

"Maybe these kids will grow up and want to be in positions like mine where we’re out teaching the community about fire… conducting prescribed fires, fighting wildfires, flying the helicopters with the buckets," Hughes said.

What's next:

Fire officials say residents should continue monitoring local burn restrictions and use caution outdoors as drought conditions persist. Peak brush fire season is still ahead.