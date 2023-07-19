How to watch FOX 13 during FIFA Women’s World Cup

FOX 13 is proud to air the FIFA Women’s World Cup over the next few weeks, but there are still several ways to catch Good Day Tampa Bay.

Beginning Thursday, you can catch Good Day Tampa Bay from 4 to 8 a.m. here.

For viewers with a digital television, simply switch over to broadcast channel 13.3.

To stream Good Day Tampa Bay, find the FOX Local app on your Smart TV by searching ‘FOX Local’ within your app store and download it. Then select ‘FOX 13 Tampa Bay’. There is no cable subscription or login required.

Once the soccer games end in the 8 a.m. hour, Good Day Tampa Bay will transition back to FOX 13.

Click here for more on the FIFA Women's World Cup.